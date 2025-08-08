QuotazioniSezioni
UA
UA: Under Armour Inc Class C

4.73 USD 0.11 (2.27%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UA ha avuto una variazione del -2.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.73 e ad un massimo di 4.85.

Segui le dinamiche di Under Armour Inc Class C. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.73 4.85
Intervallo Annuale
4.62 10.62
Chiusura Precedente
4.84
Apertura
4.85
Bid
4.73
Ask
5.03
Minimo
4.73
Massimo
4.85
Volume
5.250 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.27%
Variazione Mensile
-3.07%
Variazione Semestrale
-21.04%
Variazione Annuale
-43.01%
20 settembre, sabato