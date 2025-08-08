Valute / UA
UA: Under Armour Inc Class C
4.73 USD 0.11 (2.27%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UA ha avuto una variazione del -2.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.73 e ad un massimo di 4.85.
Segui le dinamiche di Under Armour Inc Class C. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
UA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.73 4.85
Intervallo Annuale
4.62 10.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.84
- Apertura
- 4.85
- Bid
- 4.73
- Ask
- 5.03
- Minimo
- 4.73
- Massimo
- 4.85
- Volume
- 5.250 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -21.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- -43.01%
20 settembre, sabato