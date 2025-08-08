通貨 / UA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
UA: Under Armour Inc Class C
4.84 USD 0.05 (1.04%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UAの今日の為替レートは、1.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.80の安値と4.93の高値で取引されました。
Under Armour Inc Class Cダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UA News
- Under Armour: No Faith In Near-Term Turnaround Potential (NYSE:UAA)
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- アンダーアーマーの株主、年次総会で取締役会を再選し監査人を承認
- Under Armour shareholders re-elect board and approve auditor at annual meeting
- US retailers split on holiday prospects amid consumer caution
- Under Armour satisfies and discharges 3.25% senior notes due 2026
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $7 by Williams Trading
- Investors react to US-Russia summit reaching no agreement
- Under Armour director Fitzpatrick buys $493,000 in stock
- Under Armour’s chief accounting officer buys $9,999 in stock
- CFRA upgrades Under Armour stock rating to Hold from Sell
- Kalorama Group ranks 70th on Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list
- Under Armour: Recent Quarterly Report Disappoints (NYSE:UA)
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $5 at Truist on tariff concerns
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $9 at Stifel on weak outlook
- Under Armour Q1 Earnings: No Brand Turnaround In Sight Yet (NYSE:UAA)
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $7.50 at UBS on tariff impact
- Telsey lowers Under Armour stock price target on tariff impact
- US imports fall more than expected in June on tariff concerns, trade body data shows
- Apple and Netflix Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Friday’s Trading Session
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $5 at Evercore ISI on weak pricing power
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Under Armour stock despite weak guidance
- Under Armour (UA) Q1 Revenue Falls 4.2%
1日のレンジ
4.80 4.93
1年のレンジ
4.62 10.62
- 以前の終値
- 4.79
- 始値
- 4.81
- 買値
- 4.84
- 買値
- 5.14
- 安値
- 4.80
- 高値
- 4.93
- 出来高
- 4.893 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -19.20%
- 1年の変化
- -41.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K