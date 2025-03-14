Moedas / TOUR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TOUR: Tuniu Corporation - American Depositary Shares
0.95 USD 0.01 (1.06%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TOUR para hoje mudou para 1.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.93 e o mais alto foi 0.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Tuniu Corporation - American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TOUR Notícias
- Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Tuniu Corp Q2 2025 sees revenue boost, stock dips
- Tuniu shares rise as revenue jumps 15.3% in second quarter
- Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tuniu Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Tuniu to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on June 12, 2025
- Tuniu Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice from Nasdaq
- Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
0.93 0.95
Faixa anual
0.76 1.76
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.94
- Open
- 0.94
- Bid
- 0.95
- Ask
- 1.25
- Low
- 0.93
- High
- 0.95
- Volume
- 83
- Mudança diária
- 1.06%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.20%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.64%
- Mudança anual
- -37.09%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh