Moedas / TBLA
TBLA: Taboola.com Ltd
3.51 USD 0.01 (0.28%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TBLA para hoje mudou para -0.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.48 e o mais alto foi 3.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Taboola.com Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TBLA Notícias
- Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Taboola at Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference: AI-Driven Growth Focus
- Can Taboola.com (TBLA) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- TTD Banks on Kokai's Widespread Adoption: Path to Greater Monetization?
- Will Headwinds Derail Trade Desk's Double-Digit Growth Trajectory?
- All You Need to Know About Taboola.com (TBLA) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Taboola (TBLA) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- Taboola Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 9% YoY, exceeding guidance across all metrics
- Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Taboola beats Q2 expectations, raises 2025 guidance on strong results
- Taboola raises full-year guidance after strong Q2 earnings
- Digital And Value In The Same Sentence? Yes… That’s Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA)
- Can Taboola's Realize Platform Drive Scalable, AI-Powered Ad Growth?
- ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Stem (STEM) Surges 45.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Taboola stock ahead of Q2 results
- Taboola vs. Magnite: Which Ad-Tech Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio?
- Is Taboola Poised to Weather Challenges Posed by Walled Gardens?
- Teads: Bargain Valuation Even As Persistent Risks Remain (NASDAQ:TEAD)
- Taboola Gets Analyst Praise for AI Advancements, Exclusive Ad Deals, CTV Growth - Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)
- Taboola Launches Predictive Audiences As Part of Realize Offering, Empowering Advertisers to Reach More High-Converting Customers; Advertisers Including The Motley Fool and NerdWallet Achieve Nearly 2
- Taboola: Still Undervalued But With Caveats (NASDAQ:TBLA)
Faixa diária
3.48 3.55
Faixa anual
2.50 4.31
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.52
- Open
- 3.52
- Bid
- 3.51
- Ask
- 3.81
- Low
- 3.48
- High
- 3.55
- Volume
- 672
- Mudança diária
- -0.28%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.58%
- Mudança anual
- 4.46%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh