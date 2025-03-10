通貨 / TBLA
TBLA: Taboola.com Ltd
3.51 USD 0.01 (0.28%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TBLAの今日の為替レートは、-0.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.48の安値と3.55の高値で取引されました。
Taboola.com Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TBLA News
1日のレンジ
3.48 3.55
1年のレンジ
2.50 4.31
- 以前の終値
- 3.52
- 始値
- 3.52
- 買値
- 3.51
- 買値
- 3.81
- 安値
- 3.48
- 高値
- 3.55
- 出来高
- 1.443 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.58%
- 1年の変化
- 4.46%
