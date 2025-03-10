货币 / TBLA
TBLA: Taboola.com Ltd
3.51 USD 0.12 (3.54%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TBLA汇率已更改3.54%。当日，交易品种以低点3.40和高点3.55进行交易。
关注Taboola.com Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
3.40 3.55
年范围
2.50 4.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.39
- 开盘价
- 3.40
- 卖价
- 3.51
- 买价
- 3.81
- 最低价
- 3.40
- 最高价
- 3.55
- 交易量
- 1.115 K
- 日变化
- 3.54%
- 月变化
- 8.67%
- 6个月变化
- 18.58%
- 年变化
- 4.46%
