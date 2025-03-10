QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TBLA
Tornare a Azioni

TBLA: Taboola.com Ltd

3.50 USD 0.01 (0.28%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TBLA ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.48 e ad un massimo di 3.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Taboola.com Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TBLA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.48 3.55
Intervallo Annuale
2.50 4.31
Chiusura Precedente
3.51
Apertura
3.53
Bid
3.50
Ask
3.80
Minimo
3.48
Massimo
3.55
Volume
1.684 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.28%
Variazione Mensile
8.36%
Variazione Semestrale
18.24%
Variazione Annuale
4.17%
20 settembre, sabato