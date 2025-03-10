Valute / TBLA
TBLA: Taboola.com Ltd
3.50 USD 0.01 (0.28%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TBLA ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.48 e ad un massimo di 3.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Taboola.com Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TBLA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.48 3.55
Intervallo Annuale
2.50 4.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.51
- Apertura
- 3.53
- Bid
- 3.50
- Ask
- 3.80
- Minimo
- 3.48
- Massimo
- 3.55
- Volume
- 1.684 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.17%
20 settembre, sabato