STVN: Stevanato Group S.p.A
27.27 USD 0.30 (1.11%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STVN para hoje mudou para 1.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.92 e o mais alto foi 27.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Stevanato Group S.p.A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
STVN Notícias
Faixa diária
26.92 27.64
Faixa anual
17.12 28.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.97
- Open
- 27.52
- Bid
- 27.27
- Ask
- 27.57
- Low
- 26.92
- High
- 27.64
- Volume
- 30
- Mudança diária
- 1.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 21.20%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 31.49%
- Mudança anual
- 38.01%
