QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / STVN
Tornare a Azioni

STVN: Stevanato Group S.p.A

26.78 USD 0.44 (1.62%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STVN ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.71 e ad un massimo di 27.92.

Segui le dinamiche di Stevanato Group S.p.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STVN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.71 27.92
Intervallo Annuale
17.12 28.00
Chiusura Precedente
27.22
Apertura
26.95
Bid
26.78
Ask
27.08
Minimo
26.71
Massimo
27.92
Volume
366
Variazione giornaliera
-1.62%
Variazione Mensile
19.02%
Variazione Semestrale
29.12%
Variazione Annuale
35.53%
20 settembre, sabato