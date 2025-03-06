Valute / STVN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
STVN: Stevanato Group S.p.A
26.78 USD 0.44 (1.62%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STVN ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.71 e ad un massimo di 27.92.
Segui le dinamiche di Stevanato Group S.p.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STVN News
- USNA vs. STVN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Stevanato (STVN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- USNA or STVN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Earnings call transcript: Stevanato Group beats Q2 2025 earnings forecast, stock drops
- USNA vs. STVN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Stevanato Group (STVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Stevanato Group (STVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- MKKGY or STVN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Stevanato (STVN) Soars 10.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Will Escalating Medical Costs Dampen Centene's Q2 Earnings?
- Stevanato secures €200 million financing for global expansion
- Stevanato: Expansion In Italy And The U.S. Will Pave The Way (NYSE:STVN)
- Stevanato: Recovery Underway, Buy Confirmed (NYSE:STVN)
- Stevanato Group at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Stevanato Group at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Tesla, Apple, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Guess, Tesla, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- Innovation, Expansion Could Make Stevanato The Next Italian Jewel (NYSE:STVN)
- Stevanato: Ramping Syringe Demand, Buy Confirmed (NYSE:STVN)
- Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.71 27.92
Intervallo Annuale
17.12 28.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.22
- Apertura
- 26.95
- Bid
- 26.78
- Ask
- 27.08
- Minimo
- 26.71
- Massimo
- 27.92
- Volume
- 366
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 19.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.53%
20 settembre, sabato