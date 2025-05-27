Moedas / SGHT
SGHT: Sight Sciences Inc
3.64 USD 0.22 (6.43%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SGHT para hoje mudou para 6.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.46 e o mais alto foi 3.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sight Sciences Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SGHT Notícias
- Sistema OMNI da Sight Sciences mostra resultados promissores no tratamento de glaucoma
- Sight Sciences’ OMNI system shows strong results in glaucoma treatment
- Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- What's Going On With Sight Sciences Stock Tuesday? - Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)
- UnitedHealthcare to cover OMNI glaucoma procedure starting October
- Glaukos Builds Dual Growth Engines Amid Market Headwinds
- Sight Sciences Trying To Thread An Increasingly Narrow Needle (NASDAQ:SGHT)
- Sight Sciences stock rating upgraded by Lake Street on stabilizing business
- Sight Sciences August 2025 slides: Targeting growth in $9B eye care market despite Q1 headwinds
- Compared to Estimates, Sight Sciences (SGHT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Veracyte (VCYT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TearCare system shows cost savings over cyclosporine in dry eye treatment
- Needham maintains Buy rating on RxSight stock despite near-term concerns
- Sight Sciences CLO Hayden sells $38k in SGHT stock
- Piper Sandler raises Sight Sciences price target to $4 on technology outlook
- Sunday Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks on Friday
- Sight Sciences director Encrantz buys $381,957 in common stock
- sight sciences appoints new board member and holds annual meeting
- Tuesday’s Top Insider Trades: Notable Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Sight sciences director Encrantz buys $376,429 in stock
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Sight sciences director Staffan Encrantz buys $451k in stock
- Sight Sciences at Stifel Forum: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
Faixa diária
3.46 3.64
Faixa anual
2.04 6.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.42
- Open
- 3.46
- Bid
- 3.64
- Ask
- 3.94
- Low
- 3.46
- High
- 3.64
- Volume
- 101
- Mudança diária
- 6.43%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 62.50%
- Mudança anual
- -42.59%
