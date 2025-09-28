- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SCE-PK: Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate
A taxa do SCE-PK para hoje mudou para 0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.70 e o mais alto foi 23.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Perguntas frequentes
What is SCE-PK stock price today?
Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate (SCE-PK) stock is priced at 23.84 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.82, and trading volume reached 88.
Does SCE-PK stock pay dividends?
Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate is currently valued at 23.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.16% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PK stock?
You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate (SCE-PK) shares at the current price of 23.84. Orders are usually placed near 23.84 or 24.14, while 88 and 0.59% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PK stock?
Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate involves considering the yearly range 22.03 - 24.41 and current price 23.84. Many compare 1.06% and 3.16% before placing orders at 23.84 or 24.14.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PK) in the past year was 24.41. Within 22.03 - 24.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.82 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PK) over the year was 22.03. Comparing it with the current 23.84 and 22.03 - 24.41 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PK stock split?
Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.82, and 3.16% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 23.82
- Open
- 23.70
- Bid
- 23.84
- Ask
- 24.14
- Low
- 23.70
- High
- 23.94
- Volume
- 88
- Mudança diária
- 0.08%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.16%
- Mudança anual
- 3.16%