SCE-PK: Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate
SCE-PKの今日の為替レートは、0.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.70の安値と23.94の高値で取引されました。
Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rateダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
What is SCE-PK stock price today?
Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate (SCE-PK) stock is priced at 23.84 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.82, and trading volume reached 88.
Does SCE-PK stock pay dividends?
Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate is currently valued at 23.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.16% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PK stock?
You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate (SCE-PK) shares at the current price of 23.84. Orders are usually placed near 23.84 or 24.14, while 88 and 0.59% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PK stock?
Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate involves considering the yearly range 22.03 - 24.41 and current price 23.84. Many compare 1.06% and 3.16% before placing orders at 23.84 or 24.14.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PK) in the past year was 24.41. Within 22.03 - 24.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.82 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PK) over the year was 22.03. Comparing it with the current 23.84 and 22.03 - 24.41 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PK stock split?
Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.82, and 3.16% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 23.82
- 始値
- 23.70
- 買値
- 23.84
- 買値
- 24.14
- 安値
- 23.70
- 高値
- 23.94
- 出来高
- 88
- 1日の変化
- 0.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.16%
- 1年の変化
- 3.16%