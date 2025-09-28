クォートセクション
SCE-PK: Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate

23.84 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SCE-PKの今日の為替レートは、0.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.70の安値と23.94の高値で取引されました。

Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rateダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is SCE-PK stock price today?

Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate (SCE-PK) stock is priced at 23.84 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.82, and trading volume reached 88.

Does SCE-PK stock pay dividends?

Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate is currently valued at 23.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.16% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PK stock?

You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate (SCE-PK) shares at the current price of 23.84. Orders are usually placed near 23.84 or 24.14, while 88 and 0.59% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PK stock?

Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate involves considering the yearly range 22.03 - 24.41 and current price 23.84. Many compare 1.06% and 3.16% before placing orders at 23.84 or 24.14.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PK) in the past year was 24.41. Within 22.03 - 24.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.82 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PK) over the year was 22.03. Comparing it with the current 23.84 and 22.03 - 24.41 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PK stock split?

Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.82, and 3.16% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
23.70 23.94
1年のレンジ
22.03 24.41
以前の終値
23.82
始値
23.70
買値
23.84
買値
24.14
安値
23.70
高値
23.94
出来高
88
1日の変化
0.08%
1ヶ月の変化
1.06%
6ヶ月の変化
3.16%
1年の変化
3.16%
28 9月, 日曜日