SCE-PK: Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate
Der Wechselkurs von SCE-PK hat sich für heute um 0.08% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.94 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Häufige Fragen
What is SCE-PK stock price today?
Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate (SCE-PK) stock is priced at 23.84 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.82, and trading volume reached 88.
Does SCE-PK stock pay dividends?
Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate is currently valued at 23.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.16% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PK stock?
You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate (SCE-PK) shares at the current price of 23.84. Orders are usually placed near 23.84 or 24.14, while 88 and 0.59% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PK stock?
Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate involves considering the yearly range 22.03 - 24.41 and current price 23.84. Many compare 1.06% and 3.16% before placing orders at 23.84 or 24.14.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PK) in the past year was 24.41. Within 22.03 - 24.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.82 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PK) over the year was 22.03. Comparing it with the current 23.84 and 22.03 - 24.41 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PK stock split?
Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.82, and 3.16% after corporate actions.
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 23.82
- Eröffnung
- 23.70
- Bid
- 23.84
- Ask
- 24.14
- Tief
- 23.70
- Hoch
- 23.94
- Volumen
- 88
- Tagesänderung
- 0.08%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.06%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 3.16%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.16%