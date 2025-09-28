SCE-PK: Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate
今日SCE-PK汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点23.70和高点23.94进行交易。
关注Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
What is SCE-PK stock price today?
Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate (SCE-PK) stock is priced at 23.84 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.82, and trading volume reached 88.
Does SCE-PK stock pay dividends?
Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate is currently valued at 23.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.16% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PK stock?
You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate (SCE-PK) shares at the current price of 23.84. Orders are usually placed near 23.84 or 24.14, while 88 and 0.59% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PK stock?
Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate involves considering the yearly range 22.03 - 24.41 and current price 23.84. Many compare 1.06% and 3.16% before placing orders at 23.84 or 24.14.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PK) in the past year was 24.41. Within 22.03 - 24.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.82 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PK) over the year was 22.03. Comparing it with the current 23.84 and 22.03 - 24.41 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PK stock split?
Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.82, and 3.16% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.82
- 开盘价
- 23.70
- 卖价
- 23.84
- 买价
- 24.14
- 最低价
- 23.70
- 最高价
- 23.94
- 交易量
- 88
- 日变化
- 0.08%
- 月变化
- 1.06%
- 6个月变化
- 3.16%
- 年变化
- 3.16%