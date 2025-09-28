报价部分
货币 / SCE-PK
SCE-PK: Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate

23.84 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SCE-PK汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点23.70和高点23.94进行交易。

关注Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is SCE-PK stock price today?

Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate (SCE-PK) stock is priced at 23.84 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.82, and trading volume reached 88.

Does SCE-PK stock pay dividends?

Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate is currently valued at 23.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.16% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PK stock?

You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate (SCE-PK) shares at the current price of 23.84. Orders are usually placed near 23.84 or 24.14, while 88 and 0.59% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PK stock?

Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate involves considering the yearly range 22.03 - 24.41 and current price 23.84. Many compare 1.06% and 3.16% before placing orders at 23.84 or 24.14.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PK) in the past year was 24.41. Within 22.03 - 24.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.82 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PK) over the year was 22.03. Comparing it with the current 23.84 and 22.03 - 24.41 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PK stock split?

Southern California Edison Company 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.82, and 3.16% after corporate actions.

日范围
23.70 23.94
年范围
22.03 24.41
前一天收盘价
23.82
开盘价
23.70
卖价
23.84
买价
24.14
最低价
23.70
最高价
23.94
交易量
88
日变化
0.08%
月变化
1.06%
6个月变化
3.16%
年变化
3.16%
28 九月, 星期日