RAIL: Freightcar America Inc
8.99 USD 0.28 (3.21%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RAIL para hoje mudou para 3.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.68 e o mais alto foi 9.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Freightcar America Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RAIL Notícias
Faixa diária
8.68 9.04
Faixa anual
4.31 16.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.71
- Open
- 8.84
- Bid
- 8.99
- Ask
- 9.29
- Low
- 8.68
- High
- 9.04
- Volume
- 237
- Mudança diária
- 3.21%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 61.69%
- Mudança anual
- -17.52%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh