Moedas / PRTA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PRTA: Prothena Corporation plc
8.10 USD 0.04 (0.50%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PRTA para hoje mudou para 0.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.05 e o mais alto foi 8.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Prothena Corporation plc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRTA Notícias
- Prothena Down 40% Year to Date: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- Prothena (PRTA) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- Prothena stock price target lowered to $11 at Citizens JMP on ARIA concerns
- FDA Tightens Safety Guidelines For Biogen Leqembi Alzheimer's Therapy - Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
- Prothena Reports Non-Competitive Brain Swelling Rates In Early Alzheimer's Study - Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
- Piper Sandler slashes Prothena stock price target to $15 from $81 on PRX012 data
- Novo Nordisk to advance ATTR amyloidosis antibody to phase 3 trials
- Prothena Q2 Revenue Drops 97%
- Prothena stock price target lowered to $10 at RBC on program discontinuation
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Prothena stock ahead of key data
- Prothena (PRTA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Surges 11.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Earnings Preview: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Roche Reports 7% 1H25 Sales Growth, Key Drugs Perform Well
- AstraZeneca's AL Amyloidosis Drug Misses Goal in Late-Stage Studies
- Prothena stock maintains Neutral rating after restructuring plan
- Prothena announces 63% workforce reduction following birtamimab halt
- Prothena to cut workforce by 63% amid strategic review
- Roche And Prothena: Why Moving On Makes Sense (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
- Prothena partner Roche advances Parkinson’s drug to phase 3
- Roche to advance Parkinson’s disease antibody to Phase III trials
- Prothena: Despite Phase 3 Trial Failure, Other Neurodegenerative Programs In Place (PRTA)
- Piper Sandler cuts Prothena stock target to $81 from $110
Faixa diária
8.05 8.35
Faixa anual
4.32 18.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.06
- Open
- 8.18
- Bid
- 8.10
- Ask
- 8.40
- Low
- 8.05
- High
- 8.35
- Volume
- 271
- Mudança diária
- 0.50%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -33.99%
- Mudança anual
- -51.58%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh