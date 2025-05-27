通貨 / PRTA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PRTA: Prothena Corporation plc
8.18 USD 0.12 (1.49%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRTAの今日の為替レートは、1.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.05の安値と8.35の高値で取引されました。
Prothena Corporation plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRTA News
- Prothena Down 40% Year to Date: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- Prothena (PRTA) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- Prothena stock price target lowered to $11 at Citizens JMP on ARIA concerns
- FDA Tightens Safety Guidelines For Biogen Leqembi Alzheimer's Therapy - Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
- Prothena Reports Non-Competitive Brain Swelling Rates In Early Alzheimer's Study - Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
- Piper Sandler slashes Prothena stock price target to $15 from $81 on PRX012 data
- Novo Nordisk to advance ATTR amyloidosis antibody to phase 3 trials
- Prothena Q2 Revenue Drops 97%
- Prothena stock price target lowered to $10 at RBC on program discontinuation
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Prothena stock ahead of key data
- Prothena (PRTA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Surges 11.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Earnings Preview: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Roche Reports 7% 1H25 Sales Growth, Key Drugs Perform Well
- AstraZeneca's AL Amyloidosis Drug Misses Goal in Late-Stage Studies
- Prothena stock maintains Neutral rating after restructuring plan
- Prothena announces 63% workforce reduction following birtamimab halt
- Prothena to cut workforce by 63% amid strategic review
- Roche And Prothena: Why Moving On Makes Sense (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
- Prothena partner Roche advances Parkinson’s drug to phase 3
- Roche to advance Parkinson’s disease antibody to Phase III trials
- Prothena: Despite Phase 3 Trial Failure, Other Neurodegenerative Programs In Place (PRTA)
- Piper Sandler cuts Prothena stock target to $81 from $110
1日のレンジ
8.05 8.35
1年のレンジ
4.32 18.88
- 以前の終値
- 8.06
- 始値
- 8.18
- 買値
- 8.18
- 買値
- 8.48
- 安値
- 8.05
- 高値
- 8.35
- 出来高
- 1.145 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -33.33%
- 1年の変化
- -51.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K