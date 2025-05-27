クォートセクション
通貨 / PRTA
株に戻る

PRTA: Prothena Corporation plc

8.18 USD 0.12 (1.49%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PRTAの今日の為替レートは、1.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.05の安値と8.35の高値で取引されました。

Prothena Corporation plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRTA News

1日のレンジ
8.05 8.35
1年のレンジ
4.32 18.88
以前の終値
8.06
始値
8.18
買値
8.18
買値
8.48
安値
8.05
高値
8.35
出来高
1.145 K
1日の変化
1.49%
1ヶ月の変化
0.12%
6ヶ月の変化
-33.33%
1年の変化
-51.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K