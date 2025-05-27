货币 / PRTA
PRTA: Prothena Corporation plc
8.16 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PRTA汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点8.12和高点8.36进行交易。
关注Prothena Corporation plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRTA新闻
- Prothena Down 40% Year to Date: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- Prothena (PRTA) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- Prothena stock price target lowered to $11 at Citizens JMP on ARIA concerns
- FDA Tightens Safety Guidelines For Biogen Leqembi Alzheimer's Therapy - Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
- Prothena Reports Non-Competitive Brain Swelling Rates In Early Alzheimer's Study - Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
- Piper Sandler slashes Prothena stock price target to $15 from $81 on PRX012 data
- Novo Nordisk to advance ATTR amyloidosis antibody to phase 3 trials
- Prothena Q2 Revenue Drops 97%
- Prothena stock price target lowered to $10 at RBC on program discontinuation
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Prothena stock ahead of key data
- Prothena (PRTA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Surges 11.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Earnings Preview: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Roche Reports 7% 1H25 Sales Growth, Key Drugs Perform Well
- AstraZeneca's AL Amyloidosis Drug Misses Goal in Late-Stage Studies
- Prothena stock maintains Neutral rating after restructuring plan
- Prothena announces 63% workforce reduction following birtamimab halt
- Prothena to cut workforce by 63% amid strategic review
- Roche And Prothena: Why Moving On Makes Sense (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
- Prothena partner Roche advances Parkinson’s drug to phase 3
- Roche to advance Parkinson’s disease antibody to Phase III trials
- Prothena: Despite Phase 3 Trial Failure, Other Neurodegenerative Programs In Place (PRTA)
- Piper Sandler cuts Prothena stock target to $81 from $110
日范围
8.12 8.36
年范围
4.32 18.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.16
- 开盘价
- 8.12
- 卖价
- 8.16
- 买价
- 8.46
- 最低价
- 8.12
- 最高价
- 8.36
- 交易量
- 814
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -0.12%
- 6个月变化
- -33.50%
- 年变化
- -51.23%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值