Currencies / PRTA
PRTA: Prothena Corporation plc
8.16 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRTA exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.12 and at a high of 8.36.
Follow Prothena Corporation plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRTA News
- Prothena Down 40% Year to Date: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- Prothena (PRTA) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- Prothena stock price target lowered to $11 at Citizens JMP on ARIA concerns
- FDA Tightens Safety Guidelines For Biogen Leqembi Alzheimer's Therapy - Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
- Prothena Reports Non-Competitive Brain Swelling Rates In Early Alzheimer's Study - Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
- Piper Sandler slashes Prothena stock price target to $15 from $81 on PRX012 data
- Novo Nordisk to advance ATTR amyloidosis antibody to phase 3 trials
- Prothena Q2 Revenue Drops 97%
- Prothena stock price target lowered to $10 at RBC on program discontinuation
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Prothena stock ahead of key data
- Prothena (PRTA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Surges 11.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Earnings Preview: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Roche Reports 7% 1H25 Sales Growth, Key Drugs Perform Well
- AstraZeneca's AL Amyloidosis Drug Misses Goal in Late-Stage Studies
- Prothena stock maintains Neutral rating after restructuring plan
- Prothena announces 63% workforce reduction following birtamimab halt
- Prothena to cut workforce by 63% amid strategic review
- Roche And Prothena: Why Moving On Makes Sense (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
- Prothena partner Roche advances Parkinson’s drug to phase 3
- Roche to advance Parkinson’s disease antibody to Phase III trials
- Prothena: Despite Phase 3 Trial Failure, Other Neurodegenerative Programs In Place (PRTA)
- Piper Sandler cuts Prothena stock target to $81 from $110
Daily Range
8.12 8.36
Year Range
4.32 18.88
- Previous Close
- 8.16
- Open
- 8.12
- Bid
- 8.16
- Ask
- 8.46
- Low
- 8.12
- High
- 8.36
- Volume
- 814
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -33.50%
- Year Change
- -51.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%