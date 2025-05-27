Währungen / PRTA
PRTA: Prothena Corporation plc
8.17 USD 0.01 (0.12%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PRTA hat sich für heute um -0.12% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.23 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Prothena Corporation plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRTA News
- Prothena Down 40% Year to Date: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- Prothena (PRTA) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- Prothena stock price target lowered to $11 at Citizens JMP on ARIA concerns
- FDA Tightens Safety Guidelines For Biogen Leqembi Alzheimer's Therapy - Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
- Prothena Reports Non-Competitive Brain Swelling Rates In Early Alzheimer's Study - Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
- Piper Sandler slashes Prothena stock price target to $15 from $81 on PRX012 data
- Novo Nordisk to advance ATTR amyloidosis antibody to phase 3 trials
- Prothena Q2 Revenue Drops 97%
- Prothena stock price target lowered to $10 at RBC on program discontinuation
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Prothena stock ahead of key data
- Prothena (PRTA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Surges 11.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Earnings Preview: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Roche Reports 7% 1H25 Sales Growth, Key Drugs Perform Well
- AstraZeneca's AL Amyloidosis Drug Misses Goal in Late-Stage Studies
- Prothena stock maintains Neutral rating after restructuring plan
- Prothena announces 63% workforce reduction following birtamimab halt
- Prothena to cut workforce by 63% amid strategic review
- Roche And Prothena: Why Moving On Makes Sense (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
- Prothena partner Roche advances Parkinson’s drug to phase 3
- Roche to advance Parkinson’s disease antibody to Phase III trials
- Prothena: Despite Phase 3 Trial Failure, Other Neurodegenerative Programs In Place (PRTA)
- Piper Sandler cuts Prothena stock target to $81 from $110
Tagesspanne
8.08 8.23
Jahresspanne
4.32 18.88
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 8.18
- Eröffnung
- 8.20
- Bid
- 8.17
- Ask
- 8.47
- Tief
- 8.08
- Hoch
- 8.23
- Volumen
- 221
- Tagesänderung
- -0.12%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -33.41%
- Jahresänderung
- -51.17%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K