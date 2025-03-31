Moedas / PRPH
PRPH: ProPhase Labs Inc
0.42 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PRPH para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.40 e o mais alto foi 0.43.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ProPhase Labs Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
0.40 0.43
Faixa anual
0.22 2.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.42
- Open
- 0.42
- Bid
- 0.42
- Ask
- 0.72
- Low
- 0.40
- High
- 0.43
- Volume
- 390
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 27.27%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.69%
- Mudança anual
- -82.57%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh