通貨 / PRPH
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PRPH: ProPhase Labs Inc
0.42 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRPHの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.40の安値と0.43の高値で取引されました。
ProPhase Labs Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRPH News
- ProPhase Labs、600万ドルの私募に関してThinkEquityと契約締結
- ProPhase Labs signs agreement with ThinkEquity for $6 million private placement
- ProPhase Labs ends equity line agreement with Keystone Capital Partners
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PRPH)
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ProPhase Labs earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- ProPhase Labs Posts Narrower Q2 Loss
- Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- ProPhase Labs stock soars after securing patent for esophageal disease test
- ProPhase Labs receives patent for Barrett’s esophagus testing technology
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Zoetis (ZTS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- ProPhase Labs secures $3 million in convertible notes financing
- ProPhase Labs explores reverse merger with digital asset company
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- ProPhase Labs appoints Carolina Abenante as independent director
- ProPhase Labs Announces Successful Study Demonstrating Performance of BE-Smart™ Test in Detecting Esophageal Cancer
- Earnings call transcript: ProPhase Labs beats Q1 2025 EPS forecast, stock rises
- ProPhase Labs earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- ProPhase Labs Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PRPH)
1日のレンジ
0.40 0.43
1年のレンジ
0.22 2.50
- 以前の終値
- 0.42
- 始値
- 0.42
- 買値
- 0.42
- 買値
- 0.72
- 安値
- 0.40
- 高値
- 0.43
- 出来高
- 390
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 27.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.69%
- 1年の変化
- -82.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K