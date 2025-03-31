Valute / PRPH
PRPH: ProPhase Labs Inc
0.39 USD 0.03 (7.14%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRPH ha avuto una variazione del -7.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.38 e ad un massimo di 0.42.
Segui le dinamiche di ProPhase Labs Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.38 0.42
Intervallo Annuale
0.22 2.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.42
- Apertura
- 0.42
- Bid
- 0.39
- Ask
- 0.69
- Minimo
- 0.38
- Massimo
- 0.42
- Volume
- 1.192 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -83.82%
21 settembre, domenica