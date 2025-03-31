QuotazioniSezioni
PRPH: ProPhase Labs Inc

0.39 USD 0.03 (7.14%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PRPH ha avuto una variazione del -7.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.38 e ad un massimo di 0.42.

Segui le dinamiche di ProPhase Labs Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.38 0.42
Intervallo Annuale
0.22 2.50
Chiusura Precedente
0.42
Apertura
0.42
Bid
0.39
Ask
0.69
Minimo
0.38
Massimo
0.42
Volume
1.192 K
Variazione giornaliera
-7.14%
Variazione Mensile
18.18%
Variazione Semestrale
0.00%
Variazione Annuale
-83.82%
21 settembre, domenica