OUT: OUTFRONT Media Inc
18.94 USD 0.19 (1.01%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OUT para hoje mudou para 1.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.89 e o mais alto foi 19.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas OUTFRONT Media Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
18.89 19.03
Faixa anual
12.95 19.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.75
- Open
- 18.98
- Bid
- 18.94
- Ask
- 19.24
- Low
- 18.89
- High
- 19.03
- Volume
- 81
- Mudança diária
- 1.01%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.34%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.70%
- Mudança anual
- 3.44%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh