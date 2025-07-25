QuotazioniSezioni
OUT: OUTFRONT Media Inc

18.66 USD 0.15 (0.80%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OUT ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.61 e ad un massimo di 18.92.

Segui le dinamiche di OUTFRONT Media Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

OUT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.61 18.92
Intervallo Annuale
12.95 19.79
Chiusura Precedente
18.81
Apertura
18.79
Bid
18.66
Ask
18.96
Minimo
18.61
Massimo
18.92
Volume
1.507 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.80%
Variazione Mensile
-0.16%
Variazione Semestrale
14.97%
Variazione Annuale
1.91%
20 settembre, sabato