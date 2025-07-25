Valute / OUT
OUT: OUTFRONT Media Inc
18.66 USD 0.15 (0.80%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OUT ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.61 e ad un massimo di 18.92.
Segui le dinamiche di OUTFRONT Media Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.61 18.92
Intervallo Annuale
12.95 19.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.81
- Apertura
- 18.79
- Bid
- 18.66
- Ask
- 18.96
- Minimo
- 18.61
- Massimo
- 18.92
- Volume
- 1.507 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.91%
20 settembre, sabato