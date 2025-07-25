Currencies / OUT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OUT: OUTFRONT Media Inc
18.71 USD 0.36 (1.89%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OUT exchange rate has changed by -1.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.63 and at a high of 19.13.
Follow OUTFRONT Media Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OUT News
- Outfront media: Providence Equity Partners trim stake by $151.7 million
- Sale by OUTFRONT Media 10% owners totals $151.7 million
- Why Outfront Media (OUT) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's Why Outfront Media (OUT) is a Strong Value Stock
- Outfront Media names Nicolas Brien CEO, elects two new board members
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 14.5% in 3 Months: Will the Trend Last?
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why Outfront Media (OUT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Outfront Media Stock: Turnaround Is Making Progress (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:OUT)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Outfront Media Offers This Eye-Catching Dividend Yield
- Outfront Media (OUT) Q2 EPS Drops 90%
- OUTFRONT Media's Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Miss
- OUTFRONT Media Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:OUT)
- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Outfront Media (OUT) Q2 Earnings
- Outfront Media (OUT) Surpasses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Outfront Media Q2 2025 slides: Transit and digital growth offset billboard weakness
- OUTFRONT Media declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
- Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields - Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)
Daily Range
18.63 19.13
Year Range
12.95 19.79
- Previous Close
- 19.07
- Open
- 19.04
- Bid
- 18.71
- Ask
- 19.01
- Low
- 18.63
- High
- 19.13
- Volume
- 1.395 K
- Daily Change
- -1.89%
- Month Change
- 0.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.28%
- Year Change
- 2.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%