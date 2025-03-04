Moedas / OLPX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
OLPX: Olaplex Holdings Inc
1.47 USD 0.03 (2.08%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OLPX para hoje mudou para 2.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.44 e o mais alto foi 1.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Olaplex Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OLPX Notícias
- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NASDAQ:OLPX)
- Olaplex at Barclays Conference: Expanding Hair Care Horizons
- Olaplex Pops 12% on First Wall Street Buy Rating
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Futures Tick Up As Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Earnings— MongoDB, nCino, Snowflake In Focus - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Olaplex stock steady as Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating
- Olaplex acquires biotech firm Purvala in first acquisition
- Olaplex stock jumps after receiving first buy rating from Wall Street
- Canaccord upgrades Olaplex betting on brand revival and return to growth
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Canaccord Genuity upgrades Olaplex stock to Buy on brand reinvigoration
- Olaplex: Growth Has Returned, But Not Sustainably Yet (NASDAQ:OLPX)
- Olaplex Q2 2025 presentation slides: Revenue growth offset by profitability challenges
- Olaplex shares rise as second quarter revenue tops expectations
- Olaplex Holdings earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Olaplex (OLPX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Olaplex appoints two retail veterans to board of directors
- Amazon's Prime Day Secret Weapon? Lipstick And Luxury - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Amazon’s premium beauty push may be a buffer against Trump's tariffs
- RJ downgrades Coty; sees tepid earnings season for beauty and personal care sector
- Amtech Systems, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Olaplex Stock: Competition And Patent Expiration Are Enormous Obstacles (NASDAQ:OLPX)
- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Olaplex stock jumps 9% on revenue beat, in-line earnings
Faixa diária
1.44 1.47
Faixa anual
1.01 2.42
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.44
- Open
- 1.44
- Bid
- 1.47
- Ask
- 1.77
- Low
- 1.44
- High
- 1.47
- Volume
- 388
- Mudança diária
- 2.08%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.67%
- Mudança anual
- -38.49%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh