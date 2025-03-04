Währungen / OLPX
OLPX: Olaplex Holdings Inc
1.48 USD 0.04 (2.78%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von OLPX hat sich für heute um 2.78% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.44 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.52 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Olaplex Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OLPX News
Tagesspanne
1.44 1.52
Jahresspanne
1.01 2.42
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.44
- Eröffnung
- 1.44
- Bid
- 1.48
- Ask
- 1.78
- Tief
- 1.44
- Hoch
- 1.52
- Volumen
- 2.252 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.78%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.71%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 17.46%
- Jahresänderung
- -38.08%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K