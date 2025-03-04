通貨 / OLPX
OLPX: Olaplex Holdings Inc
1.48 USD 0.04 (2.78%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OLPXの今日の為替レートは、2.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.44の安値と1.52の高値で取引されました。
Olaplex Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OLPX News
- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NASDAQ:OLPX)
- Olaplex at Barclays Conference: Expanding Hair Care Horizons
- Olaplex Pops 12% on First Wall Street Buy Rating
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Futures Tick Up As Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Earnings— MongoDB, nCino, Snowflake In Focus - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Olaplex stock steady as Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating
- Olaplex acquires biotech firm Purvala in first acquisition
- Olaplex stock jumps after receiving first buy rating from Wall Street
- Canaccord upgrades Olaplex betting on brand revival and return to growth
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Canaccord Genuity upgrades Olaplex stock to Buy on brand reinvigoration
- Olaplex: Growth Has Returned, But Not Sustainably Yet (NASDAQ:OLPX)
- Olaplex Q2 2025 presentation slides: Revenue growth offset by profitability challenges
- Olaplex shares rise as second quarter revenue tops expectations
- Olaplex Holdings earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Olaplex (OLPX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Olaplex appoints two retail veterans to board of directors
- Amazon's Prime Day Secret Weapon? Lipstick And Luxury - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Amazon’s premium beauty push may be a buffer against Trump's tariffs
- RJ downgrades Coty; sees tepid earnings season for beauty and personal care sector
- Amtech Systems, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Olaplex Stock: Competition And Patent Expiration Are Enormous Obstacles (NASDAQ:OLPX)
- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Olaplex stock jumps 9% on revenue beat, in-line earnings
1日のレンジ
1.44 1.52
1年のレンジ
1.01 2.42
- 以前の終値
- 1.44
- 始値
- 1.44
- 買値
- 1.48
- 買値
- 1.78
- 安値
- 1.44
- 高値
- 1.52
- 出来高
- 2.252 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.46%
- 1年の変化
- -38.08%
