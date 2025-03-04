QuotazioniSezioni
OLPX: Olaplex Holdings Inc

1.42 USD 0.06 (4.05%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OLPX ha avuto una variazione del -4.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.40 e ad un massimo di 1.48.

Segui le dinamiche di Olaplex Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.40 1.48
Intervallo Annuale
1.01 2.42
Chiusura Precedente
1.48
Apertura
1.48
Bid
1.42
Ask
1.72
Minimo
1.40
Massimo
1.48
Volume
1.670 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.05%
Variazione Mensile
1.43%
Variazione Semestrale
12.70%
Variazione Annuale
-40.59%
