Valute / OLPX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OLPX: Olaplex Holdings Inc
1.42 USD 0.06 (4.05%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OLPX ha avuto una variazione del -4.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.40 e ad un massimo di 1.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Olaplex Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OLPX News
- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NASDAQ:OLPX)
- Olaplex at Barclays Conference: Expanding Hair Care Horizons
- Olaplex Pops 12% on First Wall Street Buy Rating
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Futures Tick Up As Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Earnings— MongoDB, nCino, Snowflake In Focus - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Olaplex stock steady as Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating
- Olaplex acquires biotech firm Purvala in first acquisition
- Olaplex stock jumps after receiving first buy rating from Wall Street
- Canaccord upgrades Olaplex betting on brand revival and return to growth
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Canaccord Genuity upgrades Olaplex stock to Buy on brand reinvigoration
- Olaplex: Growth Has Returned, But Not Sustainably Yet (NASDAQ:OLPX)
- Olaplex Q2 2025 presentation slides: Revenue growth offset by profitability challenges
- Olaplex shares rise as second quarter revenue tops expectations
- Olaplex Holdings earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Olaplex (OLPX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Olaplex appoints two retail veterans to board of directors
- Amazon's Prime Day Secret Weapon? Lipstick And Luxury - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Amazon’s premium beauty push may be a buffer against Trump's tariffs
- RJ downgrades Coty; sees tepid earnings season for beauty and personal care sector
- Amtech Systems, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Olaplex Stock: Competition And Patent Expiration Are Enormous Obstacles (NASDAQ:OLPX)
- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Olaplex stock jumps 9% on revenue beat, in-line earnings
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.40 1.48
Intervallo Annuale
1.01 2.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.48
- Apertura
- 1.48
- Bid
- 1.42
- Ask
- 1.72
- Minimo
- 1.40
- Massimo
- 1.48
- Volume
- 1.670 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- -40.59%
20 settembre, sabato