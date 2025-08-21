Moedas / OKE
OKE: ONEOK Inc
72.83 USD 0.25 (0.34%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OKE para hoje mudou para 0.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 72.31 e o mais alto foi 73.77.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ONEOK Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
OKE Notícias
Faixa diária
72.31 73.77
Faixa anual
70.63 118.07
- Fechamento anterior
- 72.58
- Open
- 72.42
- Bid
- 72.83
- Ask
- 73.13
- Low
- 72.31
- High
- 73.77
- Volume
- 5.229 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.34%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -26.05%
- Mudança anual
- -19.15%
