OKE: ONEOK Inc

71.55 USD 2.04 (2.77%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OKE ha avuto una variazione del -2.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.03 e ad un massimo di 73.73.

Segui le dinamiche di ONEOK Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
71.03 73.73
Intervallo Annuale
70.63 118.07
Chiusura Precedente
73.59
Apertura
73.73
Bid
71.55
Ask
71.85
Minimo
71.03
Massimo
73.73
Volume
9.220 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.77%
Variazione Mensile
-5.68%
Variazione Semestrale
-27.35%
Variazione Annuale
-20.57%
