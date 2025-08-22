Valute / OKE
OKE: ONEOK Inc
71.55 USD 2.04 (2.77%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OKE ha avuto una variazione del -2.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.03 e ad un massimo di 73.73.
Segui le dinamiche di ONEOK Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
71.03 73.73
Intervallo Annuale
70.63 118.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 73.59
- Apertura
- 73.73
- Bid
- 71.55
- Ask
- 71.85
- Minimo
- 71.03
- Massimo
- 73.73
- Volume
- 9.220 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -27.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.57%
20 settembre, sabato