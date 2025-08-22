Devises / OKE
OKE: ONEOK Inc
71.55 USD 2.04 (2.77%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de OKE a changé de -2.77% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 71.03 et à un maximum de 73.73.
Suivez la dynamique ONEOK Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
71.03 73.73
Range Annuel
70.63 118.07
- Clôture Précédente
- 73.59
- Ouverture
- 73.73
- Bid
- 71.55
- Ask
- 71.85
- Plus Bas
- 71.03
- Plus Haut
- 73.73
- Volume
- 9.220 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.77%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.68%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -27.35%
- Changement Annuel
- -20.57%
20 septembre, samedi