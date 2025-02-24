Moedas / OCCI
OCCI: OFS Credit Company Inc - Closed End Fund
5.77 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OCCI para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.75 e o mais alto foi 5.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas OFS Credit Company Inc - Closed End Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
OCCI Notícias
Faixa diária
5.75 5.84
Faixa anual
5.26 7.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.77
- Open
- 5.81
- Bid
- 5.77
- Ask
- 6.07
- Low
- 5.75
- High
- 5.84
- Volume
- 250
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.03%
- Mudança anual
- -21.82%
