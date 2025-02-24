Valute / OCCI
OCCI: OFS Credit Company Inc - Closed End Fund
5.72 USD 0.05 (0.87%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OCCI ha avuto una variazione del -0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.71 e ad un massimo di 5.81.
Segui le dinamiche di OFS Credit Company Inc - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OCCI News
- Gli EPS di OFS Credit hanno mancato le aspettative per 0,11$, il fatturato appena sotto le previsioni
- OFS Credit earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Adobe, Kroger To Report Earnings While Markets Await Core CPI
- XFLT's NAV Discount Warrants A Cautious Upgrade (NYSE:XFLT)
- CLO Equity Funds Have Been Beaten Down; That Is The Least Of My Worries
- OCCI: The Double-Digit Yield May Not Be Worth The Risk (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:OCCI)
- OFS Credit Company estimates NAV per share between $6.16 and $6.26
- JBBB: A CLO Fund Fit For Retirement Portfolios (JBBB)
- OFS Credit earnings missed by $0.95, revenue fell short of estimates
- OFS Credit Company Provides May 2025 Net Asset Value Update
- OFS Credit Company Announces Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter 2025
- Oxford Lane Capital: Delayed Gratification In Q4 2025 Earnings Report (NASDAQ:OXLC)
- OFS Credit Company Announces Preliminary Estimates of Certain Financial Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter 2025
- OCCIM & OCCIN: Puppies Of A Lesser Dog (NASDAQ:OCCI)
- Why CLO Equity Could Be In For More Pain Ahead (And How To Navigate It)
- Closed-End Funds: Seeking Stable Yields From CLO Baby Bonds And Preferred
- ECC, OCCI Or Neither Of Them: A Pairs Trade For 2 CEFs (NYSE:ECC)
- Credit Spreads Widen, Opportunity Closes: Time To Exit XFLT
- Very Undervalued 9% Term Preferred Stock From Priority Income Fund (NYSE:PRIF.PR.J)
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.71 5.81
Intervallo Annuale
5.26 7.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.77
- Apertura
- 5.75
- Bid
- 5.72
- Ask
- 6.02
- Minimo
- 5.71
- Massimo
- 5.81
- Volume
- 258
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.49%
21 settembre, domenica