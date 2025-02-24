QuotazioniSezioni
OCCI: OFS Credit Company Inc - Closed End Fund

5.72 USD 0.05 (0.87%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OCCI ha avuto una variazione del -0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.71 e ad un massimo di 5.81.

Segui le dinamiche di OFS Credit Company Inc - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.71 5.81
Intervallo Annuale
5.26 7.58
Chiusura Precedente
5.77
Apertura
5.75
Bid
5.72
Ask
6.02
Minimo
5.71
Massimo
5.81
Volume
258
Variazione giornaliera
-0.87%
Variazione Mensile
-3.70%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.84%
Variazione Annuale
-22.49%
