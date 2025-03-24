Moedas / LOAN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LOAN: Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc
5.44 USD 0.07 (1.30%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LOAN para hoje mudou para 1.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.35 e o mais alto foi 5.44.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LOAN Notícias
- San Jose apartment complex suffers loan delinquency, faces foreclosure
- San Jose housing tower project site faces foreclosure after default
- Fresh housing plans emerge for abandoned downtown San Jose bus station
- San Jose apartment complex lands construction loan in hopeful sign
- High-profile Oakland hotel suffers loan default in fresh jolt to market
- Home prices grow at slowest pace in two years, reflecting ‘extraordinarily weak’ demand
- Berkeley apartment owner facing loan foreclosure files for bankruptcy
- Millions of student-loan borrowers have no idea how much they’re supposed to pay
- Big Oakland apartment complexes flop into default in ailing market
- Can I get a mortgage after a short sale of my home?
- San Jose housing tower lurches into default as property market wobbles
- Real estate empire crumbles as choice San Jose site faces foreclosure
- Loan default jolts East Bay hotel in grim sign of frail lodging market
- San Jose hotel complex with hundreds of rooms flops into loan default
- Downtown San Jose mixed-use commercial building flops into default
- San Jose housing towers gain new owner through speedy foreclosure
- Lender grabs control of big South Bay office building over failed loan
- Oakland apartment complex along waterfront is taken back by lender
- San Jose hotel tower clears key hurdle in quest for fresh loan funds
- Oakland historic building owner who battled tower suffers loan default
- Big East Bay hotel is taken back by lender due to delinquent loan
- San Jose hotel owner gets more time to land new financing for tower
- San Jose office site tied to top-tier developer flops into foreclosure
- High-profile East Bay office building deal shows property value slump
Faixa diária
5.35 5.44
Faixa anual
4.74 6.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.37
- Open
- 5.37
- Bid
- 5.44
- Ask
- 5.74
- Low
- 5.35
- High
- 5.44
- Volume
- 33
- Mudança diária
- 1.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.80%
- Mudança anual
- -3.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh