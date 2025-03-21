Currencies / LOAN
LOAN: Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc
5.30 USD 0.01 (0.19%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LOAN exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.28 and at a high of 5.37.
Follow Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LOAN News
- San Jose housing tower project site faces foreclosure after default
- Fresh housing plans emerge for abandoned downtown San Jose bus station
- San Jose apartment complex lands construction loan in hopeful sign
- High-profile Oakland hotel suffers loan default in fresh jolt to market
- Home prices grow at slowest pace in two years, reflecting ‘extraordinarily weak’ demand
- Berkeley apartment owner facing loan foreclosure files for bankruptcy
- Millions of student-loan borrowers have no idea how much they’re supposed to pay
- Big Oakland apartment complexes flop into default in ailing market
- Can I get a mortgage after a short sale of my home?
- San Jose housing tower lurches into default as property market wobbles
- Real estate empire crumbles as choice San Jose site faces foreclosure
- Loan default jolts East Bay hotel in grim sign of frail lodging market
- San Jose hotel complex with hundreds of rooms flops into loan default
- Downtown San Jose mixed-use commercial building flops into default
- San Jose housing towers gain new owner through speedy foreclosure
- Lender grabs control of big South Bay office building over failed loan
- Oakland apartment complex along waterfront is taken back by lender
- San Jose hotel tower clears key hurdle in quest for fresh loan funds
- Oakland historic building owner who battled tower suffers loan default
- Big East Bay hotel is taken back by lender due to delinquent loan
- San Jose hotel owner gets more time to land new financing for tower
- San Jose office site tied to top-tier developer flops into foreclosure
- High-profile East Bay office building deal shows property value slump
- Fresh financing could allow big San Jose hotel to escape foreclosure
Daily Range
5.28 5.37
Year Range
4.74 6.05
- Previous Close
- 5.31
- Open
- 5.28
- Bid
- 5.30
- Ask
- 5.60
- Low
- 5.28
- High
- 5.37
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.17%
- Year Change
- -5.69%
