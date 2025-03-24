QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LOAN
Tornare a Azioni

LOAN: Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc

5.35 USD 0.09 (1.65%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LOAN ha avuto una variazione del -1.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.35 e ad un massimo di 5.44.

Segui le dinamiche di Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LOAN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.35 5.44
Intervallo Annuale
4.74 6.05
Chiusura Precedente
5.44
Apertura
5.43
Bid
5.35
Ask
5.65
Minimo
5.35
Massimo
5.44
Volume
79
Variazione giornaliera
-1.65%
Variazione Mensile
1.52%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.32%
Variazione Annuale
-4.80%
21 settembre, domenica