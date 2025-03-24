Valute / LOAN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LOAN: Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc
5.35 USD 0.09 (1.65%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LOAN ha avuto una variazione del -1.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.35 e ad un massimo di 5.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LOAN News
- San Jose apartment complex suffers loan delinquency, faces foreclosure
- San Jose housing tower project site faces foreclosure after default
- Fresh housing plans emerge for abandoned downtown San Jose bus station
- San Jose apartment complex lands construction loan in hopeful sign
- High-profile Oakland hotel suffers loan default in fresh jolt to market
- Home prices grow at slowest pace in two years, reflecting ‘extraordinarily weak’ demand
- Berkeley apartment owner facing loan foreclosure files for bankruptcy
- Millions of student-loan borrowers have no idea how much they’re supposed to pay
- Big Oakland apartment complexes flop into default in ailing market
- Can I get a mortgage after a short sale of my home?
- San Jose housing tower lurches into default as property market wobbles
- Real estate empire crumbles as choice San Jose site faces foreclosure
- Loan default jolts East Bay hotel in grim sign of frail lodging market
- San Jose hotel complex with hundreds of rooms flops into loan default
- Downtown San Jose mixed-use commercial building flops into default
- San Jose housing towers gain new owner through speedy foreclosure
- Lender grabs control of big South Bay office building over failed loan
- Oakland apartment complex along waterfront is taken back by lender
- San Jose hotel tower clears key hurdle in quest for fresh loan funds
- Oakland historic building owner who battled tower suffers loan default
- Big East Bay hotel is taken back by lender due to delinquent loan
- San Jose hotel owner gets more time to land new financing for tower
- San Jose office site tied to top-tier developer flops into foreclosure
- High-profile East Bay office building deal shows property value slump
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.35 5.44
Intervallo Annuale
4.74 6.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.44
- Apertura
- 5.43
- Bid
- 5.35
- Ask
- 5.65
- Minimo
- 5.35
- Massimo
- 5.44
- Volume
- 79
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.80%
21 settembre, domenica