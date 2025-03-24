通貨 / LOAN
LOAN: Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc
5.44 USD 0.07 (1.30%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LOANの今日の為替レートは、1.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.35の安値と5.44の高値で取引されました。
Manhattan Bridge Capital Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LOAN News
1日のレンジ
5.35 5.44
1年のレンジ
4.74 6.05
- 以前の終値
- 5.37
- 始値
- 5.37
- 買値
- 5.44
- 買値
- 5.74
- 安値
- 5.35
- 高値
- 5.44
- 出来高
- 33
- 1日の変化
- 1.30%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.80%
- 1年の変化
- -3.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K