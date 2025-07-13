Moedas / KB
KB: KB Financial Group Inc
85.64 USD 0.90 (1.06%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KB para hoje mudou para 1.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 85.38 e o mais alto foi 86.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas KB Financial Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
KB Notícias
- Are Investors Undervaluing KB Financial Group (KB) Right Now?
- KB vs. SMFG: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Value Investing: 5 Undervalued Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio
- Macquarie International Core Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ICEIX)
- Macquarie Global Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Here's What Could Help KB Financial (KB) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Q2 2025 Commentary
- FLKR: Benefit From A.I. And Semiconductor Tailwinds (NYSEARCA:FLKR)
- Zacks.com featured highlights StoneCo, CVS Health, KT, KB Financial and USANA Health Sciences
- 5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in August
- KB or SMFG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is KB Financial Group (KB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- ATAI Life Sciences, Revvity And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI), Cantor Equity Partners I (NASDAQ:CEPO)
- Why Celcuity Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH), ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI)
- KB Financial earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- KB Financial stock rating reiterated at Buy by BofA on strong 2Q24 results
- KB Financial Group Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:KB)
- KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Zacks.com featured highlights CVS Health, Signet Jewelers, KB Financial, Affiliated Managers and PagSeguro Digital
- Oakmark International Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:OAKIX)
- 5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks That Should Be in Your Portfolio Now
- What Makes KB Financial (KB) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'
- Oakmark International Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- KB Financial: A Strong Run, But Too Soon To Chase (NYSE:KB)
Faixa diária
85.38 86.17
Faixa anual
46.38 92.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 84.74
- Open
- 85.47
- Bid
- 85.64
- Ask
- 85.94
- Low
- 85.38
- High
- 86.17
- Volume
- 214
- Mudança diária
- 1.06%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.22%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 57.89%
- Mudança anual
- 39.55%
