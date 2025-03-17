Moedas / HYPR
HYPR: Hyperfine Inc - Class A
1.40 USD 0.01 (0.71%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HYPR para hoje mudou para -0.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.37 e o mais alto foi 1.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hyperfine Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HYPR Notícias
- Hyperfine at H.C. Wainwright: Portable MRI Technology Unveiled
- Hyperfine (HYPR) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Hyperfine Q2 Revenue Jumps 26 Percent
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hyperfine HYPR Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Hyperfine Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, stock rises
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Hyperfine earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Yale begins study on portable MRI for emergency department triage
- Hyperfine stock rises after promising Alzheimer’s monitoring results
- Portable MRI shows promise for monitoring Alzheimer’s treatment
- Hyperfine launches AI software upgrade for portable brain MRI systems
- Two hospitals acquire Hyperfine’s next-gen portable MRI systems
- Hyperfine at Jefferies Healthcare: New MRI System Unveiled
- Hyperfine Stock Is Soaring Higher Monday: What's Going On? - Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)
- Hyperfine unveils FDA-cleared next-gen portable MRI
- Hyperfine unveils advanced AI software for portable MRI
- HYPR stock touches 52-week low at $0.57 amid market challenges
- Hyperfine, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Why Harrow Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
1.37 1.46
Faixa anual
0.53 1.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.41
- Open
- 1.44
- Bid
- 1.40
- Ask
- 1.70
- Low
- 1.37
- High
- 1.46
- Volume
- 466
- Mudança diária
- -0.71%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 100.00%
- Mudança anual
- 33.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh