Currencies / HYPR
HYPR: Hyperfine Inc - Class A
1.41 USD 0.02 (1.44%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HYPR exchange rate has changed by 1.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.37 and at a high of 1.42.
Follow Hyperfine Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYPR News
- Hyperfine at H.C. Wainwright: Portable MRI Technology Unveiled
- Hyperfine (HYPR) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Hyperfine Q2 Revenue Jumps 26 Percent
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hyperfine HYPR Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Hyperfine Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, stock rises
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Hyperfine earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Yale begins study on portable MRI for emergency department triage
- Hyperfine stock rises after promising Alzheimer’s monitoring results
- Portable MRI shows promise for monitoring Alzheimer’s treatment
- Hyperfine launches AI software upgrade for portable brain MRI systems
- Two hospitals acquire Hyperfine’s next-gen portable MRI systems
- Hyperfine at Jefferies Healthcare: New MRI System Unveiled
- Hyperfine Stock Is Soaring Higher Monday: What's Going On? - Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)
- Hyperfine unveils FDA-cleared next-gen portable MRI
- Hyperfine unveils advanced AI software for portable MRI
- HYPR stock touches 52-week low at $0.57 amid market challenges
- Hyperfine, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Why Harrow Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.37 1.42
Year Range
0.53 1.90
- Previous Close
- 1.39
- Open
- 1.38
- Bid
- 1.41
- Ask
- 1.71
- Low
- 1.37
- High
- 1.42
- Volume
- 416
- Daily Change
- 1.44%
- Month Change
- 10.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 101.43%
- Year Change
- 34.29%
