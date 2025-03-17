Divisas / HYPR
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
HYPR: Hyperfine Inc - Class A
1.41 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HYPR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.40, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hyperfine Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYPR News
- Hyperfine at H.C. Wainwright: Portable MRI Technology Unveiled
- Hyperfine (HYPR) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Hyperfine Q2 Revenue Jumps 26 Percent
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hyperfine HYPR Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Hyperfine Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, stock rises
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Hyperfine earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Yale begins study on portable MRI for emergency department triage
- Hyperfine stock rises after promising Alzheimer’s monitoring results
- Portable MRI shows promise for monitoring Alzheimer’s treatment
- Hyperfine launches AI software upgrade for portable brain MRI systems
- Two hospitals acquire Hyperfine’s next-gen portable MRI systems
- Hyperfine at Jefferies Healthcare: New MRI System Unveiled
- Hyperfine Stock Is Soaring Higher Monday: What's Going On? - Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)
- Hyperfine unveils FDA-cleared next-gen portable MRI
- Hyperfine unveils advanced AI software for portable MRI
- HYPR stock touches 52-week low at $0.57 amid market challenges
- Hyperfine, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Why Harrow Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
1.40 1.50
Rango anual
0.53 1.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.41
- Open
- 1.41
- Bid
- 1.41
- Ask
- 1.71
- Low
- 1.40
- High
- 1.50
- Volumen
- 1.223 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.00%
- Cambio mensual
- 10.16%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 101.43%
- Cambio anual
- 34.29%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B