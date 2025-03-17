Valute / HYPR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HYPR: Hyperfine Inc - Class A
1.45 USD 0.06 (4.32%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HYPR ha avuto una variazione del 4.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.37 e ad un massimo di 1.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Hyperfine Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYPR News
- Hyperfine at H.C. Wainwright: Portable MRI Technology Unveiled
- Hyperfine (HYPR) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Hyperfine Q2 Revenue Jumps 26 Percent
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hyperfine HYPR Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Hyperfine Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, stock rises
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Hyperfine earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Yale begins study on portable MRI for emergency department triage
- Hyperfine stock rises after promising Alzheimer’s monitoring results
- Portable MRI shows promise for monitoring Alzheimer’s treatment
- Hyperfine launches AI software upgrade for portable brain MRI systems
- Two hospitals acquire Hyperfine’s next-gen portable MRI systems
- Hyperfine at Jefferies Healthcare: New MRI System Unveiled
- Hyperfine Stock Is Soaring Higher Monday: What's Going On? - Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)
- Hyperfine unveils FDA-cleared next-gen portable MRI
- Hyperfine unveils advanced AI software for portable MRI
- HYPR stock touches 52-week low at $0.57 amid market challenges
- Hyperfine, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Why Harrow Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.37 1.46
Intervallo Annuale
0.53 1.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.39
- Apertura
- 1.39
- Bid
- 1.45
- Ask
- 1.75
- Minimo
- 1.37
- Massimo
- 1.46
- Volume
- 765
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 107.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.10%
21 settembre, domenica