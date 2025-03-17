통화 / HYPR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
HYPR: Hyperfine Inc - Class A
1.45 USD 0.06 (4.32%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HYPR 환율이 오늘 4.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.37이고 고가는 1.46이었습니다.
Hyperfine Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYPR News
- Hyperfine at H.C. Wainwright: Portable MRI Technology Unveiled
- Hyperfine (HYPR) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Hyperfine Q2 Revenue Jumps 26 Percent
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hyperfine HYPR Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Hyperfine Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, stock rises
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Hyperfine earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Yale begins study on portable MRI for emergency department triage
- Hyperfine stock rises after promising Alzheimer’s monitoring results
- Portable MRI shows promise for monitoring Alzheimer’s treatment
- Hyperfine launches AI software upgrade for portable brain MRI systems
- Two hospitals acquire Hyperfine’s next-gen portable MRI systems
- Hyperfine at Jefferies Healthcare: New MRI System Unveiled
- Hyperfine Stock Is Soaring Higher Monday: What's Going On? - Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)
- Hyperfine unveils FDA-cleared next-gen portable MRI
- Hyperfine unveils advanced AI software for portable MRI
- HYPR stock touches 52-week low at $0.57 amid market challenges
- Hyperfine, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Why Harrow Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
1.37 1.46
년간 변동
0.53 1.90
- 이전 종가
- 1.39
- 시가
- 1.39
- Bid
- 1.45
- Ask
- 1.75
- 저가
- 1.37
- 고가
- 1.46
- 볼륨
- 765
- 일일 변동
- 4.32%
- 월 변동
- 13.28%
- 6개월 변동
- 107.14%
- 년간 변동율
- 38.10%
20 9월, 토요일