HUN
HUN: Huntsman Corporation
10.37 USD 0.06 (0.58%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HUN para hoje mudou para 0.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.35 e o mais alto foi 10.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Huntsman Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HUN Notícias
Faixa diária
10.35 10.55
Faixa anual
9.02 24.28
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.31
- Open
- 10.48
- Bid
- 10.37
- Ask
- 10.67
- Low
- 10.35
- High
- 10.55
- Volume
- 1.800 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.58%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -33.70%
- Mudança anual
- -56.99%
