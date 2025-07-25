Currencies / HUN
HUN: Huntsman Corporation
10.90 USD 0.44 (4.21%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HUN exchange rate has changed by 4.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.40 and at a high of 10.98.
Follow Huntsman Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HUN News
- Celanese May Reward Shareholders Handsomly After Near-Term Uncertainty Abates (NYSE:CE)
- Mizuho downgrades Huntsman on China import pressure, dividend risk
- Jefferies lowers Huntsman stock price target to $14 on seasonal headwinds
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), Dow (NYSE:DOW)
- Huntsman appoints Julia Wright as new general counsel
- Why Is Cabot (CBT) Up 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Fitch downgrades Celanese to ’BB+’ on sustained weak demand
- Huntsman Stock: Buy Before The Turn (NYSE:HUN)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Materials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields - Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), FMC (NYSE:FMC)
- Macquarie Smid Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Huntsman stock hits 52-week low at 9.01 USD
- Huntsman's Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q2, Down Y/Y
- Huntsman (HUN) Q2 Revenue Falls 7.4%
- Huntsman Q2 2025 slides: revenue and earnings fall as cost-cutting accelerates
- Earnings call transcript: Huntsman’s Q2 2025 results miss expectations, stock drops
- SCHD ETF News, 8/1/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Huntsman declares $0.25 per share Q3 dividend
- Huntsman (HUN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Huntsman (HUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- SCHD ETF News, 7/31/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Huntsman stock hits 52-week low at 10.13 USD
- Stepan Co. (SCL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- SCHD ETF News, 7/29/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Avient (AVNT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Daily Range
10.40 10.98
Year Range
9.02 24.28
- Previous Close
- 10.46
- Open
- 10.53
- Bid
- 10.90
- Ask
- 11.20
- Low
- 10.40
- High
- 10.98
- Volume
- 10.203 K
- Daily Change
- 4.21%
- Month Change
- -1.71%
- 6 Months Change
- -30.31%
- Year Change
- -54.79%
