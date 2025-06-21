CotaçõesSeções
HDV: iShares Core High Dividend ETF

122.22 USD 0.80 (0.66%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do HDV para hoje mudou para 0.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 121.70 e o mais alto foi 122.30.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Core High Dividend ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is HDV stock price today?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) stock is priced at 122.22 today. It trades within 0.66%, yesterday's close was 121.42, and trading volume reached 661.

Does HDV stock pay dividends?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 122.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.11% and USD.

How to buy HDV stock?

You can buy iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) shares at the current price of 122.22. Orders are usually placed near 122.22 or 122.52, while 661 and 0.34% show market activity.

How to invest into HDV stock?

Investing in iShares Core High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 106.00 - 123.99 and current price 122.22. Many compare -0.81% and 1.15% before placing orders at 122.22 or 122.52.

What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) in the past year was 123.99. Within 106.00 - 123.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 121.42 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) over the year was 106.00. Comparing it with the current 122.22 and 106.00 - 123.99 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did HDV stock split?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 121.42, and 4.11% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
121.70 122.30
Faixa anual
106.00 123.99
Fechamento anterior
121.42
Open
121.80
Bid
122.22
Ask
122.52
Low
121.70
High
122.30
Volume
661
Mudança diária
0.66%
Mudança mensal
-0.81%
Mudança de 6 meses
1.15%
Mudança anual
4.11%
28 setembro, domingo