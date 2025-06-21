What is HDV stock price today? iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) stock is priced at 122.22 today. It trades within 0.66%, yesterday's close was 121.42, and trading volume reached 661.

Does HDV stock pay dividends? iShares Core High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 122.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.11% and USD.

How to buy HDV stock? You can buy iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) shares at the current price of 122.22. Orders are usually placed near 122.22 or 122.52, while 661 and 0.34% show market activity.

How to invest into HDV stock? Investing in iShares Core High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 106.00 - 123.99 and current price 122.22. Many compare -0.81% and 1.15% before placing orders at 122.22 or 122.52.

What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) in the past year was 123.99. Within 106.00 - 123.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 121.42 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) over the year was 106.00. Comparing it with the current 122.22 and 106.00 - 123.99 shows potential long-term entry points.