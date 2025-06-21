KurseKategorien
HDV: iShares Core High Dividend ETF

122.22 USD 0.80 (0.66%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HDV hat sich für heute um 0.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 121.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 122.30 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die iShares Core High Dividend ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is HDV stock price today?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) stock is priced at 122.22 today. It trades within 0.66%, yesterday's close was 121.42, and trading volume reached 661.

Does HDV stock pay dividends?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 122.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.11% and USD.

How to buy HDV stock?

You can buy iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) shares at the current price of 122.22. Orders are usually placed near 122.22 or 122.52, while 661 and 0.34% show market activity.

How to invest into HDV stock?

Investing in iShares Core High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 106.00 - 123.99 and current price 122.22. Many compare -0.81% and 1.15% before placing orders at 122.22 or 122.52.

What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) in the past year was 123.99. Within 106.00 - 123.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 121.42 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) over the year was 106.00. Comparing it with the current 122.22 and 106.00 - 123.99 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did HDV stock split?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 121.42, and 4.11% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
121.70 122.30
Jahresspanne
106.00 123.99
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
121.42
Eröffnung
121.80
Bid
122.22
Ask
122.52
Tief
121.70
Hoch
122.30
Volumen
661
Tagesänderung
0.66%
Monatsänderung
-0.81%
6-Monatsänderung
1.15%
Jahresänderung
4.11%
28 September, Sonntag