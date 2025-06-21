报价部分
货币 / HDV
HDV: iShares Core High Dividend ETF

122.22 USD 0.80 (0.66%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日HDV汇率已更改0.66%。当日，交易品种以低点121.70和高点122.30进行交易。

关注iShares Core High Dividend ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

HDV新闻

常见问题解答

What is HDV stock price today?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) stock is priced at 122.22 today. It trades within 0.66%, yesterday's close was 121.42, and trading volume reached 661.

Does HDV stock pay dividends?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 122.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.11% and USD.

How to buy HDV stock?

You can buy iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) shares at the current price of 122.22. Orders are usually placed near 122.22 or 122.52, while 661 and 0.34% show market activity.

How to invest into HDV stock?

Investing in iShares Core High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 106.00 - 123.99 and current price 122.22. Many compare -0.81% and 1.15% before placing orders at 122.22 or 122.52.

What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) in the past year was 123.99. Within 106.00 - 123.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 121.42 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) over the year was 106.00. Comparing it with the current 122.22 and 106.00 - 123.99 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did HDV stock split?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 121.42, and 4.11% after corporate actions.

日范围
121.70 122.30
年范围
106.00 123.99
前一天收盘价
121.42
开盘价
121.80
卖价
122.22
买价
122.52
最低价
121.70
最高价
122.30
交易量
661
日变化
0.66%
月变化
-0.81%
6个月变化
1.15%
年变化
4.11%
28 九月, 星期日